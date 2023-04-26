Governor Moore announces expansion of EBT fraud reimbursements

BALTIMORE — Governor Wes Moore has announced the expansion of the state's plan to replace food and cash assistance funds stolen from Electronic Benefits Transfer (EBT) cards.

The newly-signed SB2/HB50 legislation permits EBT cardholders to reclaim benefits stolen as far back as January 1, 2021.

"By signing this legislation into law, we are taking deliberate action to help restore faith in some of our most-needed services and supports," Governor Moore said. "Maryland is again showing leadership in ensuring that some of our most vulnerable citizens will receive the help they need."

The new law extends the reimbursement eligibility period by 21 months and allocates $1.8 million in state general funds for the upcoming fiscal year to reimburse adults and families whose claims were previously denied.

Approximately 1,095 additional households will now be eligible to recover over $826,000 in previously reported stolen cash and food assistance benefit payments, the Governor's office said.

Prior to the new law, the department could only reimburse EBT benefits stolen by fraud dating back to October 1, 2022.

Marylanders who previously filed a claim for stolen benefits do not need to file again, even if their prior claim was denied. The Department of Human Services will review all claims submitted and denied for thefts occurring before October 1, 2022, and pay all eligible transactions on or after July 1.

For more information on Maryland's EBT Fraud Reimbursement Program, including how to file a new claim for stolen benefits, visit You can visit the Department of Human Services website.