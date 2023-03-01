Governor Moore announces $13.4 Million to support affordable housing

BALTIMORE — Governor Wes Moore announced $13.4 million in funds to create or preserve rental units across three counties on Wednesday.

The funding was secured through the Rental Housing Works program, which finances rental housing that will be occupied by individuals with incomes at 60% of area median income, and the Partnership Rental Housing Program, which finances rental housing for those making 50% below the state-wide median.

The funding will support projects in Dundalk, Hanover, and Edgewood:

A new 72-unit age-restricted community to be located in Hanover, Anne Arundel County.

A new 68-unit age-restricted mid-rise apartment community in Edgewood, Harford County.

A new 84-unit age-restricted community to be located in Dundalk, Baltimore County.

"These programs are critical and effective state initiatives that create or preserve affordable housing rental units in communities across our state," Governor Moore said. "We are committed to ensuring that Marylanders in every county across the state have access to affordable housing, and we look forward to working in partnership with our local leadership to promote equitable housing opportunities for all."