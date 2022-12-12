Watch CBS News
Governor-elect Wes Moore holding town hall meeting for transition policy committee

BALTIMORE - Maryland Governor-elect Wes Moore is inviting the public to become members-at-large of their transition policy committee.

According to the governor-elect. the effort is to "create the most inclusive and transparent transition in Maryland history."

Through Dec. 20, Moore and Lt. Govenor-elect Aruna Miller will hold town hall meetings.

On Monday, from 6 p.m. to 7 p.m., housing will be discussed, followed by transportation, from 7:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m.

Here is the schedule:

  • Housing, Monday, Dec.12 from 6 p.m. to 7 p.m.
  • Transportation, Monday, Dec. 12, from 7:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m.
  • Climate, Tuesday, Dec. 13, from 6 p.m. to 7 p.m.
  • Education, Tuesday, Dec. 13, from 7:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m.
  • Healthcare, Thursday, Dec. 15, from 6 p.m. to 7 p.m.
  • Unlocking opportunity, Thursday, Dec. 15, from 7:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m.
  • Jobs and Workforce, Saturday, Dec. 17, from 10 a.m. to 11 a.m.
  • Maryland Competitiveness, Tuesday, Dec. 20, from 5:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m.
  • Public Safety, Tuesday, Dec. 20, from 7 p.m. to 8 p.m.

You can watch the Town Halls here.

