Governor candidate Wes Moore addresses forum at Coppin State, Dan Cox cancels appearance

BALTIMORE - This past weekend, both candidates vying to become Maryland's next governor were scheduled to speak at a forum at Coppin State University.

However, Republican nominee Dan Cox cancelled his appearance. It is unclear why Cox pulled out of the event.

The forum was hosted by "Baltimorians United in Leadership Development," or "build."

Democratic nominee Wes Moore did attend to address build's action agenda on housing, jobs, health care and safe neighborhoods.

The candidates debated for the first and only time on Oct. 12.

Moore, who has held double-digit leads over Cox in recent polls and could become the state's first Black governor, is running to regain the governor's office for Democrats in a state where they outnumber Republicans 2-1. Republican Gov. Larry Hogan is term limited.  

First published on October 17, 2022 / 7:11 AM

