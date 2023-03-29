Gov. Wes Moore aims for Maryland to lead in offshore wind energy, despite some reservations

BALTIMORE — From the beginning, Gov. Wes Moore has made it clear that clean energy is big on his agenda, particularly offshore wind energy.

He was a keynote speaker for the International Offshore Wind Partnering Forum, or IPF, at the Baltimore Convention Center Wednesday.

During his remarks, he made it clear he intends to make Maryland a leader for the industry.

"I want you to know that in Maryland, we are dreaming just as big as you are," Moore said.

In his climate agenda, Moore said he wants the state to be 100% clean energy by 2035.

"It's why I'm deeply serious when I say that Maryland will lead in offshore wind, I meat that," he said at IPF. "I am deeply serious when I say that we have the real estate, the brain power, the assets and the agenda to get it done."

Despite broad support for that part of his agenda, there are still some reservations from some Maryland leaders.

Ocean City Mayor Rick Meehan has been voicing concerns for the offshore wind developments near his city for years. WJZ last spoke to him in February, when he signed on with mayors along New Jersey's shore to halt all offshore wind energy production.

Especially in light of mountain whale deaths. So far this year, there have been dozens.

"Whether it be the horseshoe crabs, an issue that seems to have been completely ignored for our commercial fishermen, now the whales," Meehan said. "The viewshed, which is going to have a tremendous impact on coastal communities."

The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration, or NOAA, said there is still no evidence these whale deaths are connected to offshore wind expansion.

But, even so, Meehan has said a pause wouldn't hurt.

"We need to figure out how to get it right. It is important, clean energy's important, but not at the cost of our local communities and our environment," he said.

This legislative session, a bill was introduced to expand offshore wind production. But, both the house and senate versions have yet to make it to Gov. Moore's desk.