Gov. Moore's team projects optimism for his priorities as 'crossover' approaches

/ CBS Baltimore

As a key deadline approaches, many of Gov. Wes Moore's priorities are making their way through the General Assembly, although several have been altered - some significantly.

The Democratic governor's office is calling their efforts a success, and they believe that by the time the legislature adjourns in early April, they'll have passed more bills than recent governors did in their first year.

... this story by Pamela Wood continues. Read the rest at The Baltimore Banner: Gov. Moore's team projects optimism for his priorities as 'crossover' approaches

First published on March 17, 2023 / 12:38 PM

