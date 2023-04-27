Gov. Moore touts accomplishments during first 100 days in office

ANNAPOLIS, Md. -- Gov. Wes Moore marked his first 100 days in office by reflecting on some of his legislative accomplishments.

Moore, a first-term Democrat elected in November, points to the 10 bills he authored and signed as his greatest accomplishment in office so far.

But the governor said his administration has more work to do on several issues, including public safety.

"Specifically, when it comes to issues like crime and public safety. I'm not waiting for the next legislative session," Moore said. "We have to address the issue of violence in our society. And, we have to address the ease in which people able to get firearms."

House Minority Leader Del. Jason Buckel, R-District 1B, was complimentary of Moore in many areas, but says Moore's report card is still "Incomplete."

"He wasn't very engaged on the crime issue," he said. "Eventually, he's going to have to make a decision on what type of governor he's going to be on public safety issues."

Buckel said he was disappointed that strong legislation addressing repeat, violent offenders had not been passed.

Moore also touted tax credits designed to fight poverty and an increase in the minimum wage to $15/hour starting in January.

Buckel accused Democrats in the General Assembly of watering down some of Moore's main legislative achievements.

"It's sort of a 'wait and see' situation and we'll see what the next few years bring," Buckel said.