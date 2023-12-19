Watch CBS News
Gov. Moore stopping by for special interview on CBS News Baltimore on Wednesday morning

BALTIMORE - Maryland Gov. Wes Moore will be stopping by WJZ's studio Wednesday morning for a special one-on-one interview.

The governor will be answering some of your questions, including how that new Orioles' lease deal was reached.

Moore on Monday announced that a contract extension had been made official that will keep the Orioles at Camden Yards in Baltimore for years to come.

You can watch the interview at 7 a.m. on CBS News Baltimore or your streaming devices.

