Gov. Moore says salvage efforts for Key Bridge collapse are "Full steam ahead"

DUNDALK -- Crews continue to work 24/7 on salvage operations related to the Francis Scott Key Bridge collapse, Gov. Wes Moore and other leaders made it clear Friday it's still full steam ahead.

Nearly 400 people are part of that effort. Not only to get the Port of Baltimore fully reopened, but to give the victims' families their clsoure.

Gov. Moore also announced more help is coming to port workers.

Over 1,300 tons of steel of what was once the Key Bridge have been removed from the Patapsco River.

Also, 120 containers have been taken off of the cargo ship Dali. The goal's been to get 140 removed, which is critical to start the process of getting it out of the river.

"Key takeaway is that we continue to make great progress," U.S. Coast Guard Rear Admiral Will Watson said.

Gov. Moore was proud to mention Friday that no one's been hurt in the salvage operations so far.

"Countless operations and still not a single injury. When we started this operation, we said clearly that we lost four Marylanders and we're not losing anymore," he said.

Two construction workers presumed dead have yet to be found. The fourth and latest one to be recovered was Sunday. Out of respect to the family, officials haven't publicly released his name.

Gov. Moore and others at a news briefing Friday said the victims' families have always been a top priority.

"Just can't stop thinking about the pain these families are going through," he said. "The news they got almost four weeks ago is the most heartbreaking news."

Another priority stressed at Friday's news briefing: helping everyone impacted by the collapse, namely port workers.

Gov. Moore said 58 businesses have been approved for the Port of Baltimore Worker Retention Program (https://labor.maryland.gov/keybridgeresources/portworkerretention.shtml), protecting more than 800 jobs.

A new program, called the Port of Baltimore Worker Support Program, will be able to dole out $430 weekly to affected port workers.(https://labor.maryland.gov/portworker)

The timeline to full reopen the port is still on track, according to Gov. Moore.

"Our mission is to help as many people as we can during this difficult time, including port workers who've already applied for unemployment insurance benefits," he said.

Gov. Moore and other leaders stood their ground that the bridge will be rebuilt, calling it a necessity.

"For Baltimore and our region, the port is more than just history. It is a major economic bet that we're leaning into for our future and we need to rebuild the Key Bridge to deliver the economic development opportunity for America," Mark Anthony Thomas, CEO of the Greater Baltimore Committee, said.

Gov. Moore said they've been in consistent communication with the crews on the Dali and other cargo ships still stuck in the Port of Baltimore, adding they're in good health and condition.