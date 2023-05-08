Gov. Moore establishes Maryland Council on Innovation and Impact

BALTIMORE — Governor Moore signed an executive order establishing the Maryland Council on Innovation and Impact, the Governor's office announced Monday.

The council, which will consist of local leaders, non-profits, and, philanthropists, will work to ensure the success of various social initiatives. It will also work to bridge private sector with the state government.

Currently appointed to the council, are the heads of the following principal departments in the state's Executive Branch:

The Maryland Department of Health - Secretary Laura Herrera Scott, M.D.

The Maryland Department of Human Services - Secretary Rafael J. López

The Maryland Department of Housing and Community Development - Secretary Jacob R. Day

The Maryland Department of Juvenile Services - Secretary Vincent N. Schiraldi

The Maryland Department of Service and Civic Innovation - Secretary Paul Monteiro

The head of each principal department in the Executive Branch will designate a liaison to support the work of the Council, the governor's office said.

"Today, we are making it clear that we are eager to work with anyone who is ready to build a Maryland that leaves no one behind," Moore said. "From local leaders to nonprofits and philanthropists, we are going to ensure that everyone has a voice in the process of building the future we want to see here in Maryland."

The council will consist of no more than 25 members appointed by the governor. The members will serve up to two consecutive two-year terms and will not receive compensation. The council will also update the governor twice a year on its goals, and achievements.