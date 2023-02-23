Gov. Moore appoints new Maryland State Police Superintendent, invests in public safety

BALTIMORE - Maryland Gov. Wes Moore is making a pledge for public safety.

The governor announced a plan of attack on Thursday to combat violent crime throughout the state.

Moore appointed Col. Roland Butler to lead the Maryland State Police. When confirmed, he will be the first Black person to lead the department.

Moore also said the state is investing $11 million in the Maryland Coordination and Analysis Center, which includes a staff of 30 federal, state and local law enforcement officials.

"It is to improve our ability to monitor and disrupt violent crime," Gov. Moore said.

According to the governor, MCAC "gathers and analyzes tips and leads on suspicious criminal activities and known criminals, and provides active and up-to-date information to further empower local law enforcement officials to close more cases, and to drive more complete and effective investigation."

The investment into MCAC will also assure law enforcement officers are highly trained and will go into technology to prevent cyberattacks.

Moore said the overall plan is to make sure violent criminals remain off the streets.

"We have got to increase the closure rate than we have in this state," Moore said. "Our job is not to tell the local jurisdictions to do better. Our job is to make sure we are being a real partner."

Gov. Moore is ordering all public safety agencies across the state to include state police agencies, corrections and juvenile to conduct after-action reports when there are homicides or non-fatal shootings within their areas of responsibility.

"I am defining the mission of our state police as leading the coordination and providing cross-jurisdiction resources, intelligence and guidance as we work together to advance public safety across the state," Gov. Moore said.

Moore said he is investing $122 million into state and local law enforcement, which includes $17 million in Baltimore City, where homicide investigations have surpassed 300 for the past eight years.

However, the governor said violent crime and murders and increased all across the state, not just in Baltimore City.

Moore said violent crime and murders and non-deadly shootings have more than doubled over the years.

"While Baltimore continues to take on the majority of homicide shares, it is important to know that the state's rate of increase outpaces Baltimore," Governor Moore said. "This is not just a Baltimore problem, this is a statewide problem. It has fueled a palpable sense across our state that people do not feel safe."

Moore said the biggest issue with the shootings are illegal guns being in the hands of those with criminal records.

"The influx of illegal guns has played a huge role in perpetuating the cycle of violence in our communities," Moore said. "The state must engage as a partner in the crime fight across the state of Maryland."

Gov. Moore said officer shortage is a major problem across Maryland, both at the state and local levels.

He said many officers are asked to do too much at times.

"It is undeniable that our public safety agencies have a critical and urgent and important work to do in order to keep our communities safe. But it is also clear they are stretched remarkably thin," Gov. Moore said. "In recent years, recruitment and retention across law enforcement and public safety have fallen to modern lows. We continue to ask too few to do too much."

Gov. Moore said he toured some of law enforcement facilities recently.

At the State Police Academy, there were 19 recruits, a lot smaller than in years past.

He also said within the past year, 80 state troopers left, and only 47 joined the force.

"To rebuild the state police force, we must elevate the profession, invest in training and development and do all that we can to cultivate a culture that retains, advances and rewards the most effective and ethical law enforcement professionals," Gov. Moore said.