Gov. Larry Hogan has 'minimal' symptoms after testing positive for COVID-19
BALTIMORE - Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan announced Monday that he has tested positive for COVID-19.
The governor said his symptoms are "minimal" and that he is up-to-date on his booster vaccinations.
Hogan said on social media he is working from home until he tests negative.
Gov. Hogan first tested positive for COVID-19 in December 2021. Then, he said he was experiencing "some cold-like symptoms."
Hogan urged Maryland residents to find a vaccine clinic and get their COVID-19 vaccinations.
