Gov. Larry Hogan has 'minimal' symptoms after testing positive for COVID-19

BALTIMORE - Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan announced Monday that he has tested positive for COVID-19.

The governor said his symptoms are "minimal" and that he is up-to-date on his booster vaccinations.

Hogan said on social media he is working from home until he tests negative.

Gov. Hogan first tested positive for COVID-19 in December 2021. Then, he said he was experiencing "some cold-like symptoms."

Hogan urged Maryland residents to find a vaccine clinic and get their COVID-19 vaccinations.



First published on October 31, 2022 / 12:08 PM

