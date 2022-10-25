Gov. Hogan touts Port of Baltimore expansion, partnership between Tradepoint Atlantic, Terminal Investment Limited

Maryland Governor Larry Hogan hailed the expansion of the Port of Baltimore through a new partnership between Tradepoint Atlantic and Terminal Investment Limited that will establish an on-site 165 acre rail served container terminal at Coke Point.

This project, which launches the next major phase of the redevelopment at Sparrows Point, will create 1,000 new jobs for the region.

"Tradepoint Atlantic has quickly become a transformational force as one of North America's most strategic and versatile commercial gateways and a magnet for major companies like Amazon, BMW, FedEx, and Volkswagen to build and expand their footprint in the region," Governor Hogan said. "It has also solidified the Port of Baltimore's status as one of the best ports in America, and today we are celebrating a joint partnership between Tradepoint Atlantic and Terminal Investment Limited, which will further expand the growth and competitiveness of the Port with the addition of an on-site 165-acre rail served container terminal."

To support this partnership, Governor Hogan, Baltimore County Executive Johnny Olszewski and Baltimore City Mayor Brandon Scott have signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) between the State of Maryland, Baltimore County, and Baltimore City to promote a collaborative process between the three jurisdictions and continue supporting the growth of the Port of Baltimore.

The Port of Baltimore—the largest e-commerce port and one of the busiest ports in the United States—generates 15,300 direct jobs, with more than 140,000 jobs overall linked to Port activities.

The Port ranks first among the nation's ports for volume of autos and light trucks, roll on/roll off heavy farm and construction machinery, and imported gypsum.

It ranks 11th among major U.S. ports for foreign cargo handled and ninth for total foreign cargo value.

Last November, the governor broke ground on the Howard Street Tunnel expansion project, which will reconstruct the tunnel to accommodate double-stacked container trains to and from the Port.

"This is one of the most important and consequential announcements we have made since setting out with our initial plans to redevelop the former Sparrows Point Steel Mill," said Kerry Doyle, Tradepoint Atlantic Managing Director. "This strategic partnership with TIL is only possible because of the tremendous investment in the expansion of the Howard Street Tunnel and highlights the lasting and growing opportunities here at Tradepoint Atlantic. The Port of Baltimore is a jewel of the Mid-Atlantic region and today's announcement means that not only will the Port remain competitive with other major East Coast ports for years to come, but that we will gain a substantial advantage over them."

Tradepoint Atlantic has been a signature project for the state throughout the course of the governor's time in office. Last week, the governor visited Tradepoint for a tour of McCormick's new 1.8 million square-foot Northeast Distribution Center—the company's largest distribution site in the world.