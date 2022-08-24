Gov. Hogan to join Scott, US Attorney in announcement on violent crime

BALTIMORE -- Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan will join a discussion Wednesday with federal, state and local officials in Baltimore City on resources to reduce violent crime.

A press conference for the discussion will be held by the U.S. Attorney for Maryland Erek Barron. The details of the discussion are unclear.

Representing the City of Baltimore will be Mayor Brandon Scott and Police Commissioner Michael Harrison.

Special agents in charge from the Drug Enforcement Administration, Homeland Security and the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms, and Explosives will be in attendance.

Other state leaders expected include Col. Woodrow Jones III, Superintendent of the Maryland State Police, and Attorney General Brian Frosh.

The conference comes on the heels of a brutal assault and robbery that resulted in the death of a 60-year-old man in Canton over the weekend, along with several shootings across the city just in the last few days.

The press conference is set to begin at noon. CBS News Baltimore will stream the announcement live at 12:30 p.m. after our noon newscast.