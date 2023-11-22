Goodwill serves Thanksgiving meals to thousands of people at Baltimore Convention Center

Goodwill serves Thanksgiving meals to thousands of people at Baltimore Convention Center

Goodwill serves Thanksgiving meals to thousands of people at Baltimore Convention Center

BALTIMORE -- Three thousand people took part in a holiday tradition that serves hope and resources to people one warm meal at a time on Wednesday.

That's when Goodwill Industries of the Chesapeake hosted its 66th annual Thanksgiving Dinner and Resource Fair at the Baltimore Convention Center.

People from all walks of life were served a warm meal and connected to resources to help get them back on their feet.

WJZ spoke to a man named Frances about what a seat at one of Goodwill's tables meant to him.

Frances said he is a former Army paratrooper who hasn't had a family Thanksgiving feast in years.

He has fallen on hard times and been homeless for five months, he said.

This year, he found comfort at Goodwill's Thanksgiving event.

That's where hundreds of volunteers served turkey with all the trimmings.

"It's good to see that the community does come together for things like this," volunteer Dominique Williams said.