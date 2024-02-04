Good Samaritan rescues driver from burning car following crash on I-895: 'Wasn't even a second thought'

Good Samaritan rescues driver from burning car following crash on I-895

BALTIMORE -- A good Samaritan rescued a man from his burning car after it crashed early Sunday in East Baltimore.

The intense, fiery aftermath of that crash was caught on camera on Interstate 895.

Wesley Hawkins spoke exclusively with WJZ about his role in saving a life.

He was driving with his girlfriend around 1 a.m. when a crash happened ahead of him near Exit 13.

Hawkins said he had no choice but to jump in and help.

"It wasn't even a second thought to me," Hawkins said. "It was just, 'How can I do it safely?'"

Hawkins said he noticed the car was swerving from left to right before it crashed on the right side of the highway.

Hawkins pulled over and his girlfriend called 911, he said.

Despite heavy smoke fuming from the car, Hawkins got out and put himself at risk to rescue the driver.

"I opened the passenger side and he was laid out in the car, wasn't responsive," Hawkins said. "So, I grabbed his body and dragged him out of the car."

Hawkins dragged the driver far away from the car as it burst into flames.

"If nobody was there to help him get out of that situation, that person would've died in that car," Hawkins said.

Hawkins said another car of people helped make sure the driver was safe. He is expected to be OK.

MTA Police say the crash is still under investigation.