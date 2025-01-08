Is the country headed in the right direction? Gonzales Poll surveys Maryland voters.

BALTIMORE -- Maryland voters questioned in the latest Gonzales Poll approve of the job outgoing President Joe Biden is doing, and say the country is headed in the wrong direction.

The voters polled also don't approve of Donald Trump as he prepares to take over the White House on January 20.

The Gonzales Poll was conducted between December 27 to January 4. The poll questioned 811 registered voters in Maryland, who indicated they are likely to vote in the next election.

The margin of error (MOE), per accepted statistical standards, is a range of plus or minus 3.5 percentage points, according to the Gonzales Poll. The poll also points out that if the entire population was surveyed, there is a 95% probability that the true numbers would fall within this range.

President Biden's approval

Outgoing President Joe Biden is approved by 55% of voters questioned in the Gonzales Poll, while 43% don't approve. Breaking down the numbers, 83% of the Democrats in the survey approve of the job Biden is doing, but 85% of the Republicans disapprove.

Among unaffiliated voters, 35% approve and 58% disapprove.

"His strong base party support keeps his head above water in the Free State," the Gonzales Poll said.

President-elect Trump's approval

Donald Trump's approval rating among the Maryland voters polled is 34%, according to the Gonzales Poll. The poll shows that 58% don't approve of the job Trump's doing to prepare to become president.

Of those polled, 84% of Maryland Republicans approve of Trump, while 84% of Democrats disapprove. Fifty-four percent of independents polled don't approve.

"Former and future president Donald Trump takes the oath of office in a little less than two weeks," the Gonzales Poll stated. "Perhaps not surprisingly, the good vibes and mojo he's been enjoying across the country recently haven't really found their way here to the Old Line State."

Is the country headed in the right direction?

Only 35% of Maryland voters polled say the country is headed in the right direction, compared to 59% who say the country is headed in the wrong direction.

Back in September, before the general election, 50% of Maryland voters in the Gonzales Poll said the country was headed in the right direction.

"The answer is simple," according to the Gonzales Poll. "Politics presently in these United States is a sporting event…my team wins, I'm happy; my team loses, I'm sad. Take a look at this comparison between the two polls, where it went from 50% right direction/45% wrong direction in the fall to 35% right direction/59% wrong direction today."

Cooperating with ICE

According to the Gonzales Poll, Maryland voters support requiring local officials in the state to cooperate with federal law enforcement agents (ICE) in the effort to arrest and deport illegal migrants in Maryland who have committed crimes.

In the poll, 76% were for the idea, while 20% opposed.

"By party, 96% of Republicans, 77% of independents, and 65% of Democrats support requiring local officials in the state to cooperate with federal law enforcement in its endeavor to carry out Donald Trump's campaign pledge to arrest and deport people in this country illegally who have committed crimes," the Gonzales Poll said.

Will we be better off in 2 years?

Maryland Republicans are more optimistic that their families will be better off in two years, the Gonzales Poll shows. Overall, 44% of the voters said they will be better off in two years, while 24% said they will be worse.

Nearly 70% of the Republicans who were asked say life will be better.

"Republicans in the state are very optimistic…independents are kinda optimistic…and Democrats, not so much," according to the Gonzales Poll.

