Goats and yoga? Here's how a group in Baltimore destressed in unconventional way

BALTIMORE - A group of 'yogis' spent their Sunday morning at B.C. Brewery destressing in an unconventional way.

They did this by combining two unlikely things: yoga and goats.

Sounds crazy right?

"To be very honest, I didn't think it would be as special as it is," said Jennifer Lucas, the owner and founder of BreakAway Yoga Studio.

Lucas recently closed her brick and mortar studio in 2023 but the yoga didn't stop — it actually transformed.

She gained a few extra 'kid' friends that have helped her and others view yoga in a new way.

"It just exploded and it had a nice following and so we started to partner with these other venues to provide the experience," said Lucas.

Yoga and goats working as one to help people relieve stress and smile.

"These guys in and of itself are something to come for so yeah it is really a great experience and I think it brings people into yoga who may be scared and see that this is a way to soften fear or wherever is in their head that's stopping them," Lucas told WJZ.

The goats do not do yoga themselves, but they will frequently visit with you while you're on your mat.

You can stretch, smile, and snuggle all at once.

"Like relax, enjoy the experience and remember these guys and inevitably these guys will do something to make you forget about your own little worries," said Lucas.

Lucas believes this kind of yoga helps people relax but also shows a sense of community— for those doing the movements and for the small businesses involved in hosting.

"It is a yoga class which is about building a community alongside another small business supporting another small business building community," said Lucas.

"And those people become longtime customers we will have," said Emma Williams, the assistant manager at B.C. Brewery in Hunt Valley.

I hope you know how to really build these connections that make life easier to live," said Lucas.

To find out when and where the next goat class or pop-up event will be, you can visit B.C. Brewery and Break Away Yoga on Instagram or Facebook.