Glen Burnie resident with 74 great-grandchildren turns 100

By CBS Baltimore Staff

/ CBS Baltimore

BALTIMORE -- A longtime resident of Glen Burnie hit a massive milestone Saturday. Mabel Evans is 100 years old. 

Her family told WJZ Evans moved to the neighborhood in 1960. 

Over the years she had 10 children, who gave her 32 grandchildren, who gave her 74 great-grandchildren, who gave her 42 great-great-grandchildren. 

Mabel is a member for the Faith Baptist Church in Glen Burnie. 

Happy birthday, Mabel, from WJZ! 

First published on October 22, 2022 / 8:41 PM

