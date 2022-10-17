Glen Burnie High School senior arrested with gun near school property, police say

BALTIMORE -- Anne Arundel County Police officers arrested a Glen Burnie High School student who was allegedly found to be carrying a loaded gun following an investigation into a report of an armed person near the school on Monday, according to authorities.

They began investigating a report of a male with a handgun walking near the high school with another male around 3:20 p.m., police said.

School resource officers say they found a 17-year-old boy in possession of a loaded gun near but not on the school's property, according to authorities.

The teenager's motive for carrying the gun is unknown, police said.

Officers released the other male who had been with him at the time, according to authorities.

That person was not a Glen Burnie High School student, school officials said.

The school was placed into lockdown and students were instructed to remain in their classrooms at the time of the incident, according to authorities.

The school's dismissal time was delayed by 12 minutes due to police activity, school officials said.

Following the arrest, Glen Burnie High School Principal Scott McGuire sent a letter to the parents and families of its student body.

"I want to be clear that at this time we have no information that the student with the gun had any intention to do any harm to anyone," he said in the letter. "This investigation is still very much active, however, and we are continuing to learn information."

McGuire noted that the arrest came just days after another weapon-related incident.

"This is the second incident at our school in less than a week that has involved a weapon," he said. "I urge you to talk to your student and impart to them that we must focus on instruction. Our school is no place for weapons of any kind. We need your help to convey that message."