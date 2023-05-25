Girls' flag football clinic takes over M&T Bank Stadium: 'I love playing flag football'

BALTIMORE - The Ravens are going through off-season workouts in Owings Mills.

But last Sunday there was a group of young female athletes taking over M&T Bank Stadium in downtown Baltimore.

Ravens players and coaches are helping grow the sport of football.

Expanding the appeal and access, the Ravens hosted an all-girls flag football clinic.

High schools in Maryland will soon be competing with varsity teams.

The energy was high at the stadium as girls ages 10 to 18 were put through a variety of drills under the guidance of coaches from USA Football and local high schools.

Several Ravens players, including Tyus Bowser, Devin Duvernay and Marlon Humphrey were also on hand as these girls enjoyed the experience of getting to play inside M&T Bank Stadium.

"It's out of the ordinary to come to an NFL stadium where men usually play," said Urbana High School student Campbell Fedders. "It is out of the world for me and I am so happy I was able to do that."

For a number of these girls, this was more than a chance to be on an NFL field.

They are looking to improve their football skills because, this Fall, 10 Frederick County high schools will launch a pilot program making girls' flag football a varsity sport - the first of its kind in Maryland.

The Ravens are a large part of this initiative committing three years of grants to help fund the program.

"We are excited to level the playing field and give girls the same opportunities to play a great game," said Adam Rudel, of Ravens football outreach. "The barrier to entry is low and its a lot of fun"

"My school just recently it as a varsity sport and I could not be more excited," said Dana Damoulikias, a student at Urbana High School.

"I love playing flag football. I am here to get better and be the best athlete in the Fall," Fedders said.

"That will be a good, putting the game out there for women," Ravens' Tyus Bowser said. "So to come up with a varsity team will be exciting."

California and New York are also making girls' flag football a varsity sport in the Fall.