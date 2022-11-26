'Gets you excited for the holiday': Christmas Village opens at Baltimore's Inner Harbor

BALTIMORE - The bright skies and above-normal temperatures Saturday didn't make Baltimore feel like Christmas.

However, the decorations, shops, and music at the Inner Harbor are getting visitors into the holiday spirit.

Baltimore's Christmas Village kicked off Saturday on one of its warmest and busiest opening days to date.

At Christmas Village, there's something for everyone from the food to the atmosphere to the shopping.

This is the ninth Christmas Village to be held at the Inner Harbor.

The first official weekend of the season is packed with shopping, Christmas lights, food, drink and entertainment, with live music and a full-stage program.

The Christmas Village is an authentic German Christmas market located at the inner harbor. It runs until Christmas Eve.

Vendors in wooden huts and a large, heated tents offer local and international gifts.

You'll also find various European food, sweets, and drinks including various authentic German mulled wines.

"I love this event because it gets really quiet around the Harbor in the winter, but this brings a lot of people out into the city, and it gets you excited for the holidays," Baltimore resident Jennifer Walker said. "I love that they brought this here."

The Christmas Village is open from 11 a.m. until 7 p.m. Sunday through Thursday and 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. on Friday and Saturday.

For more information, visit The Christmas Village website.