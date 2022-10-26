'Get Out,' 'The Godfather' part of Baltimore Symphony Orchestra movie series

BALTIMORE -- The Baltimore Symphony Orchestra kicks off its "Movie with the Orchestra" series this week at the Meyerhoff Symphony Hall, with shows running through February 2023.

In the series, the movie is shown on a screen above the Meyerhoff stage as the orchestra plays the movie's score live.

In the spirit of Halloween, the BSO's first show features Jordan Peele's critically acclaimed "Get Out" on Saturday, Oct. 29.

The next film is Francis Ford Coppola's "The Godfather," widely considered one of the greatest films of all time. Those shows will be held Dec. 3 and 4.

Then, in the spirit of the winter holidays, the Christmas classic "Home Alone" will be screened and performed on Dec. 16 and 17.

The series ends in February with Ryan Coogler's 'Black Panther,' a Marvel film centered around a warrior from the technologically advanced nation of Wakanda.

For more information and to find tickets, visit the orchestra's website.