Gayle King gifted with custom-made jacket by Towson graduate Kristin Juszczyk

Towson graduate Kristin Juszczyk gifted Gayle King on CBS Mornings with a custom-made puffer jacket in honor of this weekend's Super Bowl.

The Kansas City Chiefs and San Francisco 49ers will take the field on Sunday in the Super Bowl LIX.

"I like it, I like it so much," King said.

There were only eight of these custom jackets made, and they are up for auction on her website, designsbykristin.com. All proceeds will be donated to the National Beast Cancer Foundation.

A few weeks ago, Juszczyk went viral for her custom-made jackets, which were worn by Taylor Swift and Taylor Lautner.

Juszczyk is married to All-pro fullback Kyle Juszczyk, who played for the Baltimore Ravens, and now, the 49ers.

Juszczyk had a message for King.

"Hi Gayle, it's Kristin Juszczyk. i just want to thank you so much for all of your incredible support,"? she said. "I FedEx'd you one of my limited edition Super Bowl puffers, and I hope you love it. Go Niners!"