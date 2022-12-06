Gaming revenues from Maryland casinos top $163 million in November

BALTIMORE (WJZ) -- Maryland's casinos raked in $163.4 million in gaming revenue in November, the Maryland Lottery and Gaming Control Commission said Tuesday.

It's an increase of 1.9%, or just over $3 million, compared to May 2021.

More than $67.7 million of those revenues, or roughly 40%, were contributed to the state's coffers.

The state's six casinos generated over $49.2.4 million for Maryland's Education Trust Fund (ETF), which is $396,811 more than the ETF contributions during the same period last year, according to the gaming commission.

Leading the way with casino revenues was MGM National Harbor, which generated $71.6 million.

Next up was Live! Casino & Hotel with $57.1 million in revenues, and coming in third was Horseshoe Casino with $16.3 million.

Hollywood Casino ($6.8 million), Ocean Downs Casino ($6.6 million) and Rocky Gap Casino ($4.8 million) combined to generate the rest of the gaming revenues last month.