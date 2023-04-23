Fuel spill following crash on I-95 creates hazmat situation in southbound lanes

BALTIMORE -- Firefighters are attempting to curtail a hazardous situation involving a truck's damaged diesel fuel tank on I-95, according to the local firefighters' union.

The truck was involved in a collision prior to the fuel leak, firefighters said.

A hazmat crew en route to the fuel spill, according to the local firefighters' union.

All lanes of southbound I-95 have been blocked near the site of the fuel leak, firefighters said.

#BMORESBraevest are on scene of a vehicle crash on SB I-95 past exit 59 Eastern Av. A truck’s diesel fuel tank has been damaged. #BCFDSOC Hazmat is on the way to stop the leak and contain the spilled fuel. All lanes are blocked. #BalTraffic pic.twitter.com/wHU4ZIxRv5 — Baltimore Firefighters IAFF Local 734 (@BCFDL734) April 23, 2023