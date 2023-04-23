Watch CBS News
Fuel spill following crash on I-95 creates hazmat situation in southbound lanes

By CBS Baltimore Staff

/ CBS Baltimore

Fuel spill following crash on I-95 creates hazmat situation in southbound lanes
BALTIMORE -- Firefighters are attempting to curtail a hazardous situation involving a truck's damaged diesel fuel tank on I-95, according to the local firefighters' union.

The truck was involved in a collision prior to the fuel leak, firefighters said.

A hazmat crew en route to the fuel spill, according to the local firefighters' union.

All lanes of southbound I-95 have been blocked near the site of the fuel leak, firefighters said.

April 22, 2023

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

