Fuel spill following crash on I-95 creates hazmat situation in southbound lanes
BALTIMORE -- Firefighters are attempting to curtail a hazardous situation involving a truck's damaged diesel fuel tank on I-95, according to the local firefighters' union.
The truck was involved in a collision prior to the fuel leak, firefighters said.
A hazmat crew en route to the fuel spill, according to the local firefighters' union.
All lanes of southbound I-95 have been blocked near the site of the fuel leak, firefighters said.
