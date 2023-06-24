Watch CBS News
Fruit company recalls frozen blends with organic pineapple, warns about bacteria

By CBS Baltimore Staff

/ CBS Baltimore

BALTIMORE -- The Scenic Fruit Company of Gresham, Oregon, is recalling some of its frozen fruit blends because they could contain a bacteria capable of causing potentially fatal infections in young children.  

The company announced a recall of its fruit blends with frozen organic pineapple on Friday. The recalled products were sold at Trader Joe's stores nationwide and in Health Fode stores found in California, Illinois, Indiana, Florida, Maryland, Oregon, and Texas.

The affected products fall under the brand names of Cadia and Trader Joe's, per the announcement.

The announcement cautioned against the consumption of the pineapple because it could contain a deadly bacteria known as listeria monocytogenes.

Frail people, elderly people, and people with weak immune systems could also get deathly ill if they consumed the listeria monocytogenes, the announcement said.

A listeria infection would impact pregnant women, too, causing miscarriages and stillbirths.

Healthy people would only experience such symptoms as high fever, severe headache, stiffness, nausea, abdominal pain and diarrhea, according to the announcement. 

Anyone in possession of the affected products should destroy them or return them to wherever they were purchased from for a full refund.

First published on June 23, 2023 / 9:05 PM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

