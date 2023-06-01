From names to intensity, what to expect this hurricane season in Maryland

The 2023 hurricane season is officially here, so First Alert Meteorologist Derek Beasley previews what to expect this season, how climate change could affect the storms that we see, the history of hurricanes in Maryland, and how to make sure that you and your family have everything you need to be prepared before a storm hits.

The names for the upcoming hurricane season start with Arlene and Brett and end with Tammy, Vince and Whitney. Keep in mind that Harold, Italia, Margo and Nigel are new to the list as the names Harvey, Irma, Maria and Nate were retired after the 2022 hurricane season.

Storm names are retired if they're considered historic due to their intensity, or the massive destruction and loss of life they may cause.

Tropical activity typically begins in late May and in early June. The season officially begins on June 1, and activity gradually increases as the waters of the tropical Atlantic and Gulf of Mexico continue to warm throughout the summer.

The peak of the season typically occurs right around the second week of September before decreasing through the late fall. The season officially ends on November 30.