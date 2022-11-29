Watch CBS News
Local News

Freedom Federal Credit Union suffers data breach

By CBS Baltimore Staff

/ CBS Baltimore

CBS News Live
CBS News Baltimore Live

BALTIMORE -- Members of the Freedom Federal Credit Union, which has branches in Baltimore and Harford County, have been victims of a recent data breach.

Carmen Mirabile, Senior Vice President of Marketing, said Freedom FCU was notified that unauthorized charges were made to the credit cards of numerous Freedom members, and customers of other financial institutions last Friday. 

"As a member-owned, non-for-profit financial institution whose sole purpose is to support the financial needs of the communities we serve, this type of incident negatively impacts us all,"  Mirabile said. 

The Harford County Sheriffs office said that no investigations specific to the Freedom FCU data breach are being conducted at this time.  

CBS Baltimore Staff
wjz-cbs-baltimore.jpg

The CBS Baltimore Staff is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSBaltimore.com.

First published on November 29, 2022 / 5:03 PM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.