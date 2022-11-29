Freedom Federal Credit Union suffers data breach

BALTIMORE -- Members of the Freedom Federal Credit Union, which has branches in Baltimore and Harford County, have been victims of a recent data breach.

Carmen Mirabile, Senior Vice President of Marketing, said Freedom FCU was notified that unauthorized charges were made to the credit cards of numerous Freedom members, and customers of other financial institutions last Friday.

"As a member-owned, non-for-profit financial institution whose sole purpose is to support the financial needs of the communities we serve, this type of incident negatively impacts us all," Mirabile said.

The Harford County Sheriffs office said that no investigations specific to the Freedom FCU data breach are being conducted at this time.