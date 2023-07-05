Watch CBS News
Free pet adoptions for cats and dogs in Anne Arundel County due to shelter overcapacity

BALTIMORE -- Anne Arundel County Animal Care and Control (AACACC) in Millersville is waiving adoption fees due to shelter overcapacity, the Anne Arundel County Police Department said Wednesday. 

While the usual $17 dog adoption fee, and $14 cat adoption fee will not apply, potential adopters must still meet the shelter's regular adoption requirements

AACACC said adoptable animals at the shelter are spayed or neutered, vaccinated, and microchipped. Approved potential adopters can meet with individual animals at the shelter   

Photos of animals available for adoption can be found on the AACACC website.   

The shelter is also encouraging those who can not adopt an animal to consider fostering one, to help create space for incoming animals at the shelter.  

