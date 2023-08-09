Free agent defensive end Jadeveon Clowney reportedly mulling over Ravens' offer

BALTIMORE - Free agent defensive end Jadeveon Clowney is reportedly mulling over an offer from the Baltimore Ravens.

Clowney, a former No. 1 overall draft pick, was at the Ravens' training facility on Tuesday, according to reports.

Josina Anderson, from CBS Sports, said Clowney received an offer and is "taking some time to think it through."

Clowney was selected by the Houston Texans with the first pick in the 2014 NFL Draft out of South Carolina. The 30-year-old played the past two seasons with the Cleveland Browns.

He is a three-time Pro Bowler searching for his fifth NFL team.

He had nine sacks with the Browns in 2021 in 14 games. Last season, Clowney played in 12 games and registered two sacks.

In his career, Clowney has 320 tackles and 43 sacks and 13 forced fumbles.