Frederick police identify man who was struck, killed by a vehicle on Sunday

By CBS Baltimore Staff

/ CBS Baltimore

BALTIMORE -- The Frederick Police Department has identified a man who was struck and killed by a vehicle while walking across a street in Frederick, Maryland, on Sunday, according to authorities.

Investigators have determined that 33-year-old Jason Arias was struck by the vehicle when he improperly crossed West Patrick Street without using a marked pedestrian crosswalk around 6 p.m. that day.

Officers on patrol in Frederick found him suffering from significant injuries near the intersection of West Patrick Street and Willowdale Drive, according to authorities.

An ambulance took Arias to a hospital where he was later pronounced dead, police said.

First published on December 14, 2022 / 5:02 PM

