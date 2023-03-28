Frederick middle school student threatened violence toward classmates on PowerPoint, deputies say

A boy at Urbana Middle School in Frederick made a PowerPoint presentation threatening violence toward 10 other students, according to the Frederick County Sheriff's Office.

The threat was reported around 3:30 p.m. Monday.

Deputies investigated and identified a student as the suspect.

He will face charges that include threats of mass violence, according to deputies.

The School Resource officers contacted all 10 families of the students targeted.

If anyone has information about this incident, contact the FCSO at 301-600-1046.