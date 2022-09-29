Frederick man sentenced for bestiality of his dogs

A Frederick man was sentenced for acts of bestiality with a German Shepard dog.

Jason Paul Havelt, 44, from Ijamsville, pleaded guilty to three counts of aggravated animal cruelty, one court of possession of a shotgun with prior conviction and one count of possession of a rifle with a prior conviction.

Havelt was sentenced to 39 years all but 12 years to serve in prison. Then, after release, he will be on supervised probation with special conditions.

In November, 2021, officers were alerted to complaints of possible bestiality in Frederick County. Deputies found screenshots of Havelt talking with another person about having sexual contact with dogs.

Deputies obtained search warrants for Havelt's phone, and they found numerous chat conversations where Havelt talked about performing sexual acts on his dog, a German Shepard named Zeus.

Videos showed Havelt performing oral on his dog. His two German Shepards were taken from the home by officers.

Havelt will have to undergo a psycho-sexual evaluation, mental health evaluation/testing/treatment as directed, computer monitoring, forfeit the firearms and ammunition, he cannot own or possess any animals and animal control is allowed to conduct random checks.

He is also not allowed within 100 feet of his parents' home where the dogs are now.