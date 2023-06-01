Watch CBS News
Frederick Co. Sheriff Jenkins addresses federal gun charge for first time

By CBS Baltimore Staff

CBS Baltimore

In his first response to being indicted by a federal grand jury, Frederick County Sheriff Charles "Chuck" Jenkins denied having "any financial incentive or fraudulent intent" when he helped a gun dealer obtain machine guns to rent out to the public.

"Sheriff Jenkins' entire role in this alleged conspiracy, was to sign the letters put before him," his attorneys wrote in a new court filing.

This story by Justin Fenton continues. Read the rest at The Baltimore Banner: Frederick Co. Sheriff Jenkins addresses federal gun charge for first time

First published on May 31, 2023 / 8:10 PM

