Frankie Valli & The Four Seasons stopping in Baltimore next Spring

BALTIMORE -- Frankie Valli and The Four Seasons are coming to Baltimore next Spring, organizers announced Tuesday.

Valli, a spry 89, will perform March 24, 2024 at the Lyric on The Last Encores tour, one of 39 shows that includes 14 nights in Las Vegas.

The Broadway musical Jersey Boys, based on Valli's life, is the 12th longest-running show on Broadway. He is known for hits like "Sherry," "Walk Like a Man," and "Can't Take My Eyes Off You."

Tickets will be available for purchase starting Friday, October 6 at 10 a.m. with prices ranging from $49.61-$165.38.