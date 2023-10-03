Watch CBS News
Local News

Frankie Valli & The Four Seasons stopping in Baltimore next Spring

By CBS Baltimore Staff

/ CBS Baltimore

Your Tuesday morning news update: October 3, 2023
Your Tuesday morning news update: October 3, 2023 01:58

BALTIMORE -- Frankie Valli and The Four Seasons are coming to Baltimore next Spring, organizers announced Tuesday. 

Valli, a spry 89, will perform March 24, 2024 at the Lyric on The Last Encores tour, one of 39 shows that includes 14 nights in Las Vegas. 

The Broadway musical Jersey Boys, based on Valli's life, is the 12th longest-running show on Broadway. He is known for hits like "Sherry," "Walk Like a Man," and "Can't Take My Eyes Off You."

Tickets will be available for purchase starting Friday, October 6 at 10 a.m. with prices ranging from $49.61-$165.38. 

CBS Baltimore Staff
wjz-cbs-baltimore.jpg

The CBS Baltimore Staff is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSBaltimore.com.

First published on October 3, 2023 / 11:58 AM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.