Federal law enforcement investigating Baltimore bridge collapse, sources say

Baltimore bridge collapse relief bill released Relief bill released to fund reconstruction of Baltimore bridge 05:31

Federal law enforcement authorities are investigating the events that preceded the collapse of the Francis Scott Key Bridge in Baltimore, according to two people familiar with the matter.

The FBI currently has agents on the Dali, the shipping vessel that collided with the bridge, a noted change in posture.

The investigation, which appears to be separate from the ongoing National Transportation Safety Board probe, is being conducted by Maryland's U.S. Attorney's Office and the FBI, entities that have had representatives at the crash site for weeks.

The Washington Post was the first to report the news of the federal investigation.

A spokesperson for the FBI said Monday in a statement, "FBI is present aboard the cargo ship Dali conducting court authorized law enforcement activity. There is no other public information available and we will have no further comment." A Justice Department spokesperson confirmed federal agents are aboard.

In a statement released Monday, the U.S. Attorney in Maryland, Erek Barron, said, "My office generally will not confirm the existence of or otherwise comment about investigations. However, the public should know, whether it's gun violence, civil rights abuse, financial fraud, or any other threat to public safety or property, we will seek accountability for anyone who may be responsible."

Attorneys for the corporation that owns the Dali did not immediately respond to CBS News' request for comment.