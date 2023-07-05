Fourth of July fireworks lit up Inner Harbor

BALTIMORE -- The heartbeat of the city could be felt from the Inner Harbor on the Fourth of July where celebratory events happened throughout the day.

The celebration started at 3 p.m. and ended just before 10 p.m.

Throughout the day, those who gathered along the promenade were met with food trucks, live performances and a 15-minute-long firework show to wrap up the evening.

While thousands of people came out to celebrate Independence Day, Mayor Brandon Scott asked the community to keep those impacted by the mass shooting in Brooklyn early Sunday morning in their thoughts.

Baltimore Police confirmed that 30 people were struck by gunfire that erupted in the 800 block of Gretna Ct. ranging in age from 13 to 32. Two people died: 18-year-old Aaliyah Gonzalez and 20-year-old Kylis Fagbemi.

"Put your hearts and thoughts with those families impacted by the mass shooting in Brooklyn earlier this weekend," Scott said. "As a city, we have to continuously wrap our hearts around them."

The city leader's speech led to the start of the Baltimore Symphony Orchestra's performance at Rash Field Park.

The orchestra continued to play throughout the firework display.

"Everything that's happening over here is great, which is why we wanted to come down and check it out," Mt. Vernon resident Jayson Fricke said.

An increased police presence was established as the event drew thousands of people to the city's crown jewel.