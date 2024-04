BALTIMORE - Four people were injured in a serious crash Thursday evening on I-695 in Baltimore County.

According to the Baltimore County Fire Department, the crash happened between Exits 18 and 19 on the Inner Loop in the Windsor Mill area.

Crews are on scene of a vehicle accident with rescue I695 btw exit 18-19 inner loop. Reported to have 1 trapped; 4 patients-2 seriously injured and 2 critically injured. DT1941 *TA pic.twitter.com/k1pDThbWL3 — Baltimore County Fire Department (@BaltCoFire) April 18, 2024

Two people have serious injuries and two have critical injuries, fire officials say.

No other information is provided.

This is a developing story. We will have more information as it comes in.