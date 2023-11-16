Four people shot on West Pratt Street in Southwest Baltimore, police say

BALTIMORE - Four people were shot in the 2000 block of West Pratt Street Wednesday night, according to police.

The shooting happened around 9:30 p.m. Wednesday night.

Baltimore Police said when officers arrived at the scene, they found three men, ages 20, 26, and 27 who had been shot. Officers applied tourniquets to all three victims before they were taken to the hospital.

The 20-year-old was listed in critical condition and the 26-year-old and 27-year-old were listed in stable condition.

When officers arrived at the hospital, they were told a fourth victim had walked in with a non-life-threatening gunshot wound, police said.

So far, no arrests have been made.

Anyone with information about this shooting is urged to call Baltimore Police at 410-396-2488 or Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7LOCKUP.