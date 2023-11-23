Watch CBS News
Four lanes closed on I-95 North past Exit 74 in Harford County after crash

By Christian Olaniran

CBS Baltimore

BALTIMORE -- Four lanes are closed on I-95 North past Exit 74 (MD 152 Mountain Road) in Harford County, Maryland State Police said Thursday.

Officials said ten vehicles were involved in the accident, and two people were hospitalized due to injuries.  

Two lanes are now open at the scene. 

This story is still developing and will be updated. 

November 23, 2023

