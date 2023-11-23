Four lanes closed on I-95 North past Exit 74 in Harford County after crash

BALTIMORE -- Four lanes are closed on I-95 North past Exit 74 (MD 152 Mountain Road) in Harford County, Maryland State Police said Thursday.

Officials said ten vehicles were involved in the accident, and two people were hospitalized due to injuries.

Two lanes are now open at the scene.

#ALERT @mdsp are on the scene of a multi-vehicle crash on the northbound span of I95 at the 75 mile marker in Harford County. No word of any injuries. Only 1 lane open at this time. Follow https://t.co/uWmHvsuJ9Q for any updated traffic conditions. — MD State Police (@MDSP) November 23, 2023

This story is still developing and will be updated.