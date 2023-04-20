Watch CBS News
Local News

Four hospitalized after crash at routes 50 and 665 in Anne Arundel County

By CBS Baltimore Staff

/ CBS Baltimore

CBS News Live
CBS News Baltimore Live

BALTIMORE — Multiple lanes were closed on routes 50 and 665 in Anne Arundel County, after a crash involving multiple vehicles, according to the Maryland State Police.

One of the vehicles spilled powdered concrete on the road.

All westbound lanes, and some eastbound lanes, were closed as a result of the accident, but the roadway has since been cleared.

Four people were hospitalized as a result of the accident. 

CBS Baltimore Staff
wjz-cbs-baltimore.jpg

The CBS Baltimore Staff is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSBaltimore.com.

First published on April 20, 2023 / 10:31 AM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.