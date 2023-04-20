Four hospitalized after crash at routes 50 and 665 in Anne Arundel County

BALTIMORE — Multiple lanes were closed on routes 50 and 665 in Anne Arundel County, after a crash involving multiple vehicles, according to the Maryland State Police.

One of the vehicles spilled powdered concrete on the road.

All westbound lanes, and some eastbound lanes, were closed as a result of the accident, but the roadway has since been cleared.

Four people were hospitalized as a result of the accident.

#TrafficAlert @mdsp responding to a multi-vehicle crash at Rts 50 and 665 in Anne Arundel Co. 1 of the vehicles spilled powdered concrete on the road. All w/b lanes are closed. E/b lanes partially closed. Expect extensive delays. Follow https://t.co/uWmHvsuJ9Q for road conditions — MD State Police (@MDSP) April 20, 2023