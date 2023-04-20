Four hospitalized after crash at routes 50 and 665 in Anne Arundel County
BALTIMORE — Multiple lanes were closed on routes 50 and 665 in Anne Arundel County, after a crash involving multiple vehicles, according to the Maryland State Police.
One of the vehicles spilled powdered concrete on the road.
All westbound lanes, and some eastbound lanes, were closed as a result of the accident, but the roadway has since been cleared.
Four people were hospitalized as a result of the accident.
