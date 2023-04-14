Four displaced after house fire in Columbia

BALTIMORE — A Columbia family was displaced after a house fire broke out Friday morning.

At 11:25 AM, the 911 center in Howard County received multiple reports of a townhouse fire located in the 7200 block of Procopio Circle in Columbia.

Firefighters responded to the scene within eight minutes of the initial call, and discovered heavy flames emanating from the side wall of the end-unit townhouse.

Upon arrival, crews entered the structure to put out the fire.

After about 15 minutes, the fire was declared under control, and it was declared extinguished at 1:12 p.m.

As a result of the fire, four adults have been displaced from their homes. The American Red Cross is currently providing assistance to those affected by the incident.

No firefighter or civilian injuries have been reported in connection to the fire.

Investigators from the Office of the Fire Marshal are working to determine the origin and cause of the fire.