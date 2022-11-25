Four displaced after fire at Southeast Baltimore home

BALTIMORE -- Four people were displaced Friday morning after a fire consumed their home in Southeast Baltimore, fire officials said.

Units responded around 8 a.m. to the 6500 block of Helena Avenue for a reported fire, where they found fire showing from the back of a two-story home.

The four occupants were able to escape on their own. One person inhaled smoke, officials said, but refused treatment.

The fire was placed under control within 30 minutes of firefighters' arrival, officials said.

The residents have been connected with Red Cross for temporary housing.