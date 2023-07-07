Baltimore teens charged in break-in, burglary at Marley Station Mall

BALTIMORE-- Four teenagers were charged in a burglary at Marley Station Mall, Anne Arundel County police said Friday.

Two 13-year-olds, a 14-year-old, and a 15-year-old were arrested around 1:30 a.m. Friday. Police said all the suspects were from Baltimore.

Officers responded to the Glen Burnie mall for a burglary in progress, where they found suspects attempting to flee, police said.

The responding officers were able to arrest four of what they believe are five suspects.

Police said the teens allegedly shattered an entry door to the mall and went into the Carnage Gaming and Kicks, removing several boxes of shoes.

Officers said they learned that the vehicle that the suspects arrived in was reported stolen from a neighboring jurisdiction.