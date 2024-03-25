Founder of "Natasha's Just Brittle" shares story of sisterhood, launching successful businesses

BALTIMORE -- We're learning the story behind a local entrepreneur who learned the power of sisterhood and used that power to launch a very successful café in Baltimore.

Natasha Brown-Waintwright, founder and CEO of "Natasha's Just Brittle" and "B'more Made with Pride" stopped by the WJZ studio to share her success story.

"It starts in 2009 doing a project with my daycare children and teaching them a lesson ," she said. "We made cakes and cookies and brownies, and one child said, 'Can we add candy to the menu.?' In 2009, I came up with the all natural brittle. In 2010, I started the online business and that's how it all started. The rest is history."

Brown-Waintwright, in 2017, got on QVC, and in an instant, received a surge in orders for her gourmet treats through the company "Natasha's Just Brittle" that led to an even bigger venture,

"I had to find a processing facility to make the product," she said. "I could not find anything so Chinese restaurant in my area closed down. He had been there for 30 years. He retired and I opened my first processing plant right there in 2017.

Brown-Waintwright says the community is a big piece to her success since launching "B'more with Pride."

"With B'more, I knew other entrepreneurs needed a licensed place to cook just like I did," she said. "So in 2018 I had the facility licensed as a dual commercial kitchen. So not only am I in a processing plant, we make products and we make sauces but I'm a commercial kitchen with 25 food artisans, under my belt working out of my kitchen."

For more information on "B'more with Pride" and "Natasha's Just Brittle" visit these websites.