Former teacher & nonprofit exec tapped for Baltimore City school board

BALTIMORE -- Andrew Coy, a nonprofit executive and former city schools teacher, has been appointed to the Baltimore City Board of School Commissioners, Mayor Brandon Scott announced Wednesday.

Coy is a former teacher and technology integration specialist who served as a senior advisor on President Obama's Tech and Innovation Team, the Mayor's Office said. He is set to take over for Commissioner Michelle Bondima, whose term expired last summer.

"He brings a breadth of experience to this role, and I'm positive he will leverage this knowledge to put our young people in the best position possible to achieve their dreams and achieve their full potential," Scott said in a statement about Coy's appointment.

Coy currently serves as executive director of the Digital Harbor Foundation, where he oversees a $12.4 million budget. He is credited with launching the organization's Tech Center in 2013 and the Center of Excellence for Innovation in Technology Education in 2014.

His appointment addresses an area of need on the school board, which is required by law to have four voting members who "possess a high level of knowledge and expertise concerning the successful administration of" a business, nonprofit or government agency.

"As a parent, community member, and nonprofit executive, I know that schools sit at the very heart of our community and our neighborhoods," Coy said in a statement. "I believe that our students are not only the future but the present, and I am committed to serving in a way that unlocks their potential and creates pathways for opportunities now."