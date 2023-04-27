Former squeegee worker finds success at new job through Baltimore's 'Hire Up' program

BALTIMORE - A Baltimore City program is making progress in helping squeegee workers find employment.

Lance White, who once stood on the streets in downtown Baltimore squeegeeing for money, told WZ he has found employment at a hotel through the "Hire Up" program.

The Baltimore City Mayor's Office of Employment Development has placed several residents and squeegee workers in jobs through its "Hire Up" program, according Baltimore City officials.

"Hire Up" is a transitional jobs program for adult Baltimore City residents who need stable employment.

Program participants will receive a job at a city agency, business or organization for up to six months that pays $15 per hour for at least 35 hours per week.

"Hire Up" also provides career guidance, legal services and financial literacy counseling.

White said he started squeegeeing about three years ago before getting involved with the "Hire Up" program last year.

He said is now happy with his job at Revival Hotel in Baltimore which he obtained through the program.

"It wasn't just a job. They didn't just take me from A to Z," White said. "No, it was hard work in between that. They put you in the position to make a better future for yourself but they're not going to do all the work for you, I'll tell you that."

"Hire Up" is funded by $5.2 million from the American Rescue Plan Act