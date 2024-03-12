Ravens Pro Bowl linebacker Patrick Queen heads to rival Pittsburgh Steelers

BALTIMORE -- Patrick Queen, who helped set the tone for the Ravens' hard-hitting defense, is now taking that relentless play to the Ravens' rivals.

The Pro Bowl linebacker reportedly signed a three-year, $41 million deal with the Pittsburgh Steelers on Tuesday, according to ESPN.

Queen was named second-team All-Pro and was selected to his first Pro Bowl after tallying 133 combined tackles, 3.5 sacks and nine tackles for loss in 2023. He will now see the financial results with his first stab at free agency.

Read more at The Baltimore Banner.