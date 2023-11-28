Former Ravens Anquan Boldin, Steve Smith Sr. named as Pro Football Hall of Fame Semifinalist

BALTIMORE - Two former Baltimore Ravens - Anquan Bolden and Steve Smith Sr. - were named semifinalists for the Pro Football Hall of Fame Class of 2024.

Boldin, a wide receiver, was on the Ravens' Super Bowl XLVII championship team. He played for the Ravens from 2010 to 2012.

He scored seven touchdowns in his first season in Baltimore. He led the Ravens with 57 receptions for 887 yards in 2011.

In the 2012 season, he snagged 65 passes for 921 yards.

That season, Boldin had six catches for 104 yards with a touchdown in Baltimore's 34-31 win over San Francisco in the Super Bowl.

Boldin also played for the Arizona Cardinals, San Francisco 49ers and Detroit Lions.

Most holds the Ravens record for postseason receiving yards in a game with 145.

During his 14-year career, Boldin gad 13,779 receiving yards with 82 touchdowns.

Smith Sr., a wide receiver, played with the Ravens from 2014 to 2016 after suiting up 13 seasons for the Carolina Panthers.

In his first season in Baltimore, Smith caught 79 passes for 1,065 yards and six touchdowns. In his final season, he had 70 catches for 799 yards and five scores.

He retired with 1,031 receptions for 14,731 yards and 81 touchdowns.

The list will be cut down to 15 finalists before the Class of 2024 is announced in February.